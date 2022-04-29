ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Dance Institue of New Mexico is back to perform for live audiences. They are hosting two gala fundraisers to support their programs.

The event will take place in two locations. The Hiland Theater in Albuquerque on May 14 and the Dance Barns in Santa Fe on May 7. The gala will host 125 dancers who will take the stage along with parents, teachers, and Albuquerque Firefighters and APD Officers. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The event is free for dancers within the programs. The gala will include a performance with a live 9-piece orchestra and dinner. For more information, visit https://www.ndi-nm.org/.