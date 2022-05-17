ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some adults still haven’t gotten the message about fire danger, so a 12-year-old is trying to help out. Tobias Sanchez created a stop motion video showing the proper way to start and put out a campfire and the consequences of being careless.

“I did this for a group called Nature Ninos and I did it for a project and I decided to do it on wildfires. I started before Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon but one did start I thought it was a good opportunity to educate people on how we can help people who evacuated their homes,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is also taking this a step forward, helping raise supplies for those affected by the fires. On May 30, his family is helping organize a fundraiser at Marble Brewery downtown from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe.

Video courtesy of Ana Romero-Sanchez