12-year-old Albuquerque boy earns praise for his wildlife photography skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-year-old Albuquerque boy has found a hobby taking photos, but not just any photos. His photos are of wildlife, and turns out, he’s good at it.

When asked what he needs in order to capture a moment in time and capture it well, “The light is the hardest thing,” 12-year-old Austin Prieskorn said.

Other times, he said it’s just plain luck. But when your subject is wildlife, his father Bo says it becomes more of a challenge for any photographer.

“You can’t replicate wildlife,” Bo said. “I can’t make that animal do anything. I got to pray I’ve captured it.”

Austin picked up the hobby from his dad. “So my dad, being a wildlife photographer, I kind of wanted to be like him,” Austin said.

Bo has a pretty significant following on social media. He said one day he just picked up a camera, trying to fill a void after retirement. “Being a retired outfitter and guide for the last 25 years, I have a love for the outdoors and passion for the wildlife,” he said.

A passion that shows in his two sons. Bo said to his surprise, Austin was a natural. “You know I get that a lot, ‘Oh, he shoots in auto.’ No he doesn’t, he shoots in manual,” Bo said.

But Austin won’t admit just how quickly he picked it all up. This 12-year-old has a sharp eye behind the lens. Last year, he entered a handful of them into the New Mexico State Fair. He walked away with a first-place prize and best of show.

Austin may be young and “luck” may sometimes play a factor in what he does, but it’s also a lot of heart and passion, something this 12-year-old shows every time his camera shutters.

“Anybody can take a photograph, but being able to capture what the animal is actually doing is something special,” Bo said.

