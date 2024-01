ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One girl on a quest to perform the national anthem at major spring events in all fifty states checked New Mexico off her list Wednesday night. Sabrina Patel from North Carolina brought her winter wonderland tour to Albuquerque performing the national anthem at the Lobo women’s basketball game.

The 11-year-old has been to 17 states already. Her next performance will be in Texas.