ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 10th Annual New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial Ride is happening August 19 at 7:00 a.m. This is a fundraising cycling event pays tribute to nearly 200 officers who have died in the line of duty.

The ride begins in downtown Albuquerque and will travel north 64 miles to the NM State Law Enforcement Offices memorial in Santa Fe, New Mexico. This year the members have agreed to designate the ride as ‘The Sacrifice’ in support of participants who complete the ride in remembrance of those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

There will be a 30k ride or 100k Century Ride to Santa Fe with a free return on the NM Railrunner. Registration is $40.00, for more information visit active.com.