ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An annual film event has wrapped up Sunday. The Cine Magnifico Film Festival works to show movies that are created by Latin filmmakers.

People got the chance to see the work of Latin filmmakers at the 10th Annual Cine Magnifico Film Festival. Organizers of the festival collected movies from 10 different countries and several from New Mexico as well.

They included a wide variety of genres and ranged from short to feature films. It’s all meant to showcase the high quality of work being done by Latin filmmakers.

“We try to bring films that haven’t been shown before and films that have been in festivals around the world, and we want quality work and the right presentation of the best films in Spanish-speaking words,” said Co-founder Milly Castañeda.

Cine Magnifico has information about its events, sponsors, contact venues, and films on its website.