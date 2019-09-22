10th Annual Buddy Walk held at Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Hundreds of people in Albuquerque turned out for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk.

Saturday’s event at the Balloon Museum marks the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money raised will go toward year-round activities for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

People in attendance say events like this one are the best way to set up families with the resources they need and increase advocacy in the community.

“Awareness and inclusion, the goal is to bring us all together and celebrate Down Syndrome and be support systems,” said RGDSN Board President Jason Candelaria.

The festivities included games, activities, food trucks, and more.