ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Blues & Brews and Albuquerque beer week returns with an 11th day celebration for its 10th anniversary.

Beer Week kicks off May 26 and runs through June 5. Albuquerque Beer Week is a barley-filled celebration with something for everyone. Local microbrew tastings, exciting tours, incredible food events, and some of the best bands that Albuquerque has to offer.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit their website.