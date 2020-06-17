10K residents surveyed on police reform in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city-wide survey from Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis shows that the community is supporting police reform. There were 10,052 residents who gave their input on what they thought about improving community-police relations and changing city responses to non-law enforcement issues.

The survey found that the majority of residents support key oversight and reform initiatives already in place in Albuquerque. Eight-five percent of those who took the survey want all officers to be required to wear a camera.

Seventy-one percent of respondents also say they want the power to investigate claims and report non-emergency incidents online or by phone. For the full survey results, visit the City of Albuquerque website.