NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of students at Eisenhower Middle School is working hard. They’re trying to make sure no kids miss the most important meal of the day.

Kids at Eisenhower Middle School decided to have a little fun with their massive food donation event.

Nearly 2 months of work has finally paid off for the STEM students. Over 1,000 boxes of cereal were collected to donate to New Mexican children. To celebrate the food drive’s conclusion, the boxes were arranged in a domino-style layout and knocked over before donation.

The students said they were thrilled to be helping out their peers. General Mills helped their efforts with a 700-box donation.