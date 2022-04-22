ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These women are coming together to support local non-profits. The ‘100 Women Albuquerque‘ is a group of women that gather four times a year to make a donation to a local non-profit. They are holding a fundraising event on May 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Rio Bravo Brewing Co. The event will raise $100 from each member for Umojia Albuquerque which is a non-profit that works to improve the lives of refugee women.

To become a member they are asking for a donation. After becoming a member the group will come together and suggest different non-profits throughout the Bernalillo County area. The more members that participate the more money is raised for each organization. For more information, visit http://www.100womenabq.org/.