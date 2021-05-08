100 new trees planted on Albuquerque’s west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A west side Albuquerque neighborhood got a little greener today. Volunteers planted 100 new trees in Los Volcanes as part of the city’s “Let’s Plant ABQ” campaign, which looks to add 100,000 trees in Albuquerque over the next decade.

That’s one for every child in the city. Officials say they’re making progress to that goal. “It’s really putting the roots in the ground and really putting an investment in some of the areas that have seen a lot of disinvestment, which is why we really wanted to invest in this neighborhood along with our parks and rec director,” said District 1 City Councilor Lan Sena.

COVID-safe practices were in place and all planting was done either individually or in family pods. Another 100 trees will be given for free in the Los Volcanes neighborhood next week.