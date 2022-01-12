$10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets to be sold through Popejoy digital lottery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy is holding a lottery, allowing people to buy tickets to “Hamilton” for $10. The digital lottery will begin with the show’s first performance which takes place on January 25 at Popejoy Hall.

In a news release, Popejoy states that a limited number of tickets will be available for each performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, and will close at noon on Thursday, Jan. 20 for performances that run from Jan. 25-30.

Following lotteries will start each Friday and will close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. To enter, you must use the official “Hamilton” app available for all iOS and Android devices.

Notifications of winners will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

There is no purchase necessary to participate in the lottery and each winning entry can purchase up to two tickets. Only one lottery entry is allowed per person and repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Winners may pick up their lottery tickets at will call starting two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. Tickets are void if resold.