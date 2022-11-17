ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holidays are swiftly approaching, and with holidays, come annual events loved by all. The River of Lights event is even considered to be one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the nation.
The New Mexico Biopark Society event at the Botanic Garden has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best list. This marks the fifth year in a row.
To make sure they claim the top spot, you can vote for River of Lights through December 5.