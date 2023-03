ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A two-vehicle crash took place in Albuquerque Thursday. Authorities said it involved an Albuquerque Police Department (APD) car.

According to APD, a crash happened near Lomas and Louisiana. An APD vehicle was involved in the crash and caught on fire. It was contained.

An occupant from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There has been no indication that anyone else was hurt in the crash.