ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday morning in northeast Albuquerque. Just after 9:30 a.m., multiple AFR crews responded to the fire at an apartment building near Candelaria and Chelwood.
When they arrived, a woman living in the affected apartment was on the balcony and was rescued by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Officials say no one else was in the apartment and no other injuries were reported. According to Chief Tom Ruiz, four other apartments in the building were damaged and those tenants will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.