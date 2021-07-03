1 person, 3 dogs safe after Friday night house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a house fire Friday night in the northwest part of town. When AFR arrived at a home on the 800 block of Towner Avenue NW just before 11:30 p.m., smoke and flames were visible.

Officials say crews had the fire under control in a few minutes. According to a press release, one resident and three dogs were able to get out of the house safely. No injuries were reported but officials say the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.