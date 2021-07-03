1 person, 3 dogs safe after Friday night house fire

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a house fire Friday night in the northwest part of town. When AFR arrived at a home on the 800 block of Towner Avenue NW just before 11:30 p.m., smoke and flames were visible.

Officials say crews had the fire under control in a few minutes. According to a press release, one resident and three dogs were able to get out of the house safely. No injuries were reported but officials say the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES