1 man dead following shooting in Barelas neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Barelas Road and Cromwell Avenue in southwest Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Barelas Road and Cromwell Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls about shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a male subject on the ground.

APD says the male was mortally wounded and died from his injuries at the scene. No other information has been released at this time.