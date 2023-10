ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person died in an Albuquerque crash, authorities said. The crash happened Sunday evening.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, the Motor Unit was called to the area near Louisiana Boulevard and Delwood Road NE around 7:20 p.m.

At the scene, one person was dead, and others were transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are asking the public to steer clear of the area.