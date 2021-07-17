1 injured in southeast Albuquerque fire

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. Officials say when crews arrived around 6:50 a.m. at 1004 Indiana St SE, smoke and flames were visible.

Crews quickly fought the fire and during a search of the home, rescued a woman through a window. She was reported as injured but the extent of the injuries is unknown. The fire was under control around 7:00 a.m.

Officials say an arson investigation is underway. No other injuries were reported. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

