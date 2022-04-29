ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Cabela’s Sporting Goods Store located on Lang Ave. near I-25. New Mexico State Police say an off-duty officer was involved in the shooting. The officer is okay but the suspect was injured.

The officer is okay but the suspect was injured and taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. They are listed in critical condition. No customers were injured. State Police are investigating it as an officer-involved shooting. KRQE News 13 will continue to update this story as more information is released.