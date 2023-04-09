ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities responded to the scene of a crash. It involved a hot air balloon.
Albuquerque police said they were called to a hot air balloon crash on Sunday. The scene is located at Menaul and Monroe.
A man was injured and treated by rescue crews.