ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) had a busy time this weekend as they responded to an abandoned mobile home fire in southeast Albuquerque.

They responded just before 4 a.m. on Sunday near Moon Street and Southern Boulevard. The fire spread to trash and debris around the yard.

AFR was able to get control of the fire within an hour. The mobile home was a total loss.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter sustained minor injuries. No word yet on what caused the fire.