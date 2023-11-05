ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) had a busy time this weekend as they responded to an abandoned mobile home fire in southeast Albuquerque.
They responded just before 4 a.m. on Sunday near Moon Street and Southern Boulevard. The fire spread to trash and debris around the yard.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico November 3 – November 9
- New Mexico: Mexican gray wolf last tracked in the Jemez Mountains
- KRQE Investigates: KRQE Investigates: How migrants are smuggled across New Mexico’s border
- Crime: Man accused of shooting at Oñate statue protest now facing hate crime charge
AFR was able to get control of the fire within an hour. The mobile home was a total loss.
No civilians were injured, but one firefighter sustained minor injuries. No word yet on what caused the fire.