ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving the Rail Runner and a pedestrian near the Montaño station around 9 p.m. Friday evening. State Police said a person was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital with critical injuries.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Attorney General Raul Torrez files lawsuit against Gallup car dealership
- Albuquerque: Double Eagle II Airport breaks ground on new hangar construction
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico September 1 – September 7
- New Mexico: Red River biker shooting sparks massive raid of Bandidos’ homes
This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.