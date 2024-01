ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a restaurant near Juan Tabo and Constitution. Officials said crews had to cut through the windshield to rescue the driver who was trapped inside.

AFR said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.