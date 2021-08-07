1 in critical condition following NE Albuquerque serious injury crash

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver of a van involved in a serious injury crash Saturday afternoon is facing DWI charges. According to a press release, police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Constitution Avenue NE.

Story continues below:

Officials say a 2004 Mercury sedan was traveling northbound on Washington and while going through the intersection, was struck by a 1995 Chevrolet van traveling eastbound on Constitution that failed to stop at the stop sign. The van struck the sedan on the left side, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Police say the elderly driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the van showed signs of intoxication and following a DWI investigation, was booked on DWI-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES