1 in critical condition following NE Albuquerque serious injury crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver of a van involved in a serious injury crash Saturday afternoon is facing DWI charges. According to a press release, police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Constitution Avenue NE.

Officials say a 2004 Mercury sedan was traveling northbound on Washington and while going through the intersection, was struck by a 1995 Chevrolet van traveling eastbound on Constitution that failed to stop at the stop sign. The van struck the sedan on the left side, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Police say the elderly driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the van showed signs of intoxication and following a DWI investigation, was booked on DWI-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.