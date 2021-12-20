1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday night. APD says the shooting happened on the 200 block of 63rd St. They say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

APD says no one is currently in custody. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon they become available.

