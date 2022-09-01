ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters rescued three people and a cat from an apartment fire that broke out near Yale and Kathryn Thursday afternoon. One person was hospitalized with burns to their hands. Crews were able to make sure everyone else got out of the building.

The fire was so big that firefighters had to pull back and fight the flames from the outside. This is an extremely extremely diffIcult fire to manage. I can not state enough what an excellent job our firefighters did saving the structure. So there’s five apartments affected by flame directly, and several other apartments affected by smoke and water damage, said Lt. Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.