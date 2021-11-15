1 hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation after house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One individual was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries following a house fire in northwest Albuquerque late Sunday evening. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that a unit was dispatched to a home on Zickert Place near Rio Grande Blvd. and I-40 around 10:58 p.m.
The department reports smoke and flames were seen coming out of the single-story residence. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
AFR states that a victim was found during the search of the residence after it was extinguished. That individual was later transported to UNMH with minor smoke inhalation injuries.
The victim’s identity is unknown.