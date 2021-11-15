1 hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation after house fire

A house on Zickert Place is covered with police tape following a fire at the residence on the evening of Sun. Nov. 14, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One individual was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries following a house fire in northwest Albuquerque late Sunday evening. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that a unit was dispatched to a home on Zickert Place near Rio Grande Blvd. and I-40 around 10:58 p.m.

The department reports smoke and flames were seen coming out of the single-story residence. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

AFR states that a victim was found during the search of the residence after it was extinguished. That individual was later transported to UNMH with minor smoke inhalation injuries.

The victim’s identity is unknown.