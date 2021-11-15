1 hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation after house fire

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A house on Zickert Place is covered with police tape following a fire at the residence on the evening of Sun. Nov. 14, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One individual was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries following a house fire in northwest Albuquerque late Sunday evening. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that a unit was dispatched to a home on Zickert Place near Rio Grande Blvd. and I-40 around 10:58 p.m.

Story continues below

The department reports smoke and flames were seen coming out of the single-story residence. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

AFR states that a victim was found during the search of the residence after it was extinguished. That individual was later transported to UNMH with minor smoke inhalation injuries.

The victim’s identity is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES