AFR investigating explosion at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what caused an explosion at an Albuquerque apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say the explosion happened at the Crestridge Apartments in northeast Albuquerque near Central and Tramway. Officials say two people were inside the unit at the time and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. AFR has not released any other details.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provides additional information as it becomes available.

