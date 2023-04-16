ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has been injured in a crash. It happened Sunday afternoon.
According to Albuquerque Police Department, a crash happened near Coors Boulevard and Iliff Boulevard NW. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Story continues below:
- Trial: Closing arguments slated in Alexis Avila abuse trial
- Business: Big plans ahead for growing community of Mesa Del Sol
- Weird: Tony Hawk visits new Navajo Nation skate park
- Weather: El Niño watch issued: Here’s what that means
Officers had to close southbound Coors at Iliff and asked drivers to avoid the area.