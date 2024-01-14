ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An overnight crash on Coors Boulevard killed one person, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) stated. It happened half an hour after midnight on Sunday.

Police reported two vehicles were suspected of racing north on Coors Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. When one of the vehicles crashed, the driver was ejected and killed.

The crash was reported at Coors Boulevard and Hanover Road, and witnesses said the vehicle was racing another. When officers arrived, they noticed the male driver had been ejected.

APD believes the vehicle that crashed lost control before hitting the outside of a building.

Other occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating.