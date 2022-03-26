ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control.

The Chevy then struck the curb and rolled onto the property at 3800 Carlisle Blvd. NE. Police say the man driving the Trailblazer died at the scene. They say speed was a factor in the crash but are not sure if alcohol was also a contributing factor.

No charges have been filed. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.