ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a possible hit and run left one person dead about a mile up NM 556 near Tramway. Deputies were sent out just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday to a motorcycle crash where a man had died.
They say a witness followed the vehicle and that deputies were able to arrest a person. They have not released any more details on the crash.