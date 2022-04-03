ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a possible hit and run left one person dead about a mile up NM 556 near Tramway. Deputies were sent out just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday to a motorcycle crash where a man had died.

They say a witness followed the vehicle and that deputies were able to arrest a person. They have not released any more details on the crash.