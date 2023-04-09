ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon. It happened on an interstate.
According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting State Police with a crash on eastbound I-40 near 98th.
Story continues below:
- Politics: Governor Lujan-Grisham discusses bill-signing and tax bill reservations
- Art: New Transformer statue put up at Lomas & Fourth
- Entertainment: How to get free Chipotle, Taco Bell on ‘Burrito Day’
- Sports: Volcano Vista hosts signing day for 23 student athletes
NMDOT footage of the road shows a large vehicle that appears to have rolled off the road.
Once more information is released, it will be added to this article.