ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting. Authorities released the information about the incident on Saturday.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the area near Alvarado Drive SE and Zuni Road SE around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting. One person was found dead.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the case.

No additional information has been provided, but KRQE will update this article if more information is released.