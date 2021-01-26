1 dead, another injured following shooting at Tower Park in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a shooting at Tower Park in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon according to the Albuquerque Police Department. APD says Tower Park is closed as police investigate.

APD says at approximately 4:34 p.m., dispatch received a call of a shooting that occurred at Tower Park and when officers arrived, they found one person mortally wounded and died from their injuries. Police say another individual was transported to the hospital.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.