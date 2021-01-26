1 dead, another injured following shooting at Tower Park in southwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APD investigates shooting at Tower Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 | KRQE Photojournalist Jeffrey Ringrose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a shooting at Tower Park in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon according to the Albuquerque Police Department. APD says Tower Park is closed as police investigate.

APD says at approximately 4:34 p.m., dispatch received a call of a shooting that occurred at Tower Park and when officers arrived, they found one person mortally wounded and died from their injuries. Police say another individual was transported to the hospital.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES