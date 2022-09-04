ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has died after a vehicle crash in Albuquerque. Police said the crash happened Sunday evening.

A two-vehicle crash occurred near Virginia Street and Constitution Avenue, N.E., around 7 p.m., according to police. The release from Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a vehicle crashed into a building.

The woman who was driving the vehicle died in the crash, officials said. The condition of the second vehicle’s driver is not known at this time. APD’s Motor Unit and DWI Unit are investigating the crash.