ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened outside Motel 6 near Coors and Iliff Road.

According to police, they were responding to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, a person was found dead.

Employees at the Super 8 across the street said they saw the whole thing happen. They claimed they saw the vehicle the shooter left in, and that it passed police right as they arrived.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time, and KRQE will update you with more information as it becomes available.