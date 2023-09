ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities responded to a deadly shooting incident on Saturday. It happened in southeast Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, a shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, but he was determined to be deceased.

Officers learned about a person who might have been involved, and they set up a perimeter to try and get that person to exit a nearby apartment.