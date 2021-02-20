1 dead after SE Albuquerque house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is currently investigating what started a mobile home fire on Saturday morning. Officials say crews responded around 10 a.m. to a house fire on the 11700 block of Wild Horse Trail SE.

Crews were met with light smoke coming from the house, with heavier smoke and flames inside. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly. When crews searched the residence, they found one male victim who had died.

Officials say no other people were inside and the cause of death of the individual is unknown. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.