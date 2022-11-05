ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in the Foothills area. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
APD alleged officers responded to a report of a car crashing into a center median, and some passengers were in the car with at least one of them being passed out.
When they tried removing the driver from the car, things took a turn.
“As they removed the driver from the vehicle, an officer indicated that there was possibly a firearm on scene, and shots were fired,” said Chief Harold Medina with the Albuquerque Police Department.
The driver died on the scene. Police said they did later recover a gun from the car.
It’s still unclear what exactly led up to the officer opening fire on the driver. Police also have not released the identity of the driver.
A multi-agency task force is now investigating the officer-involved shooting and the officer who fired the deadly shot in order to see if they followed department standards.