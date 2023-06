ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash was reported by local authorities. They said it happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

The motorcycle-involved crash happened near San Mateo Boulevard and Mountain Road, according to Albuquerque Police Department. They said a man was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash. He died at the scene.

Northbound San Mateo Blvd is closed at Mountain Road, and authorities are investigating.