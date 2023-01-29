ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a traffic death. They said the crash occurred Sunday evening.
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a fatal crash took place on Louisiana Boulevard, just south of Montogomery Boulevard. A woman, who was a pedestrian, was reported dead at the scene.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
- Albuquerque: Driver flees after fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque
- Legislature: State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
- New Mexico: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2023
All northbound lanes of traffic on Louisiana Blvd. are closed.