ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a traffic death. They said the crash occurred Sunday evening.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a fatal crash took place on Louisiana Boulevard, just south of Montogomery Boulevard. A woman, who was a pedestrian, was reported dead at the scene.

Story continues below:

All northbound lanes of traffic on Louisiana Blvd. are closed.