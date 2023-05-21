ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, a crash closed down a part of Interstate-40. The collision was fatal, authorities said.

According to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP), two passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) were involved in the crash, which happened near mile marker 160 on I-40.

NMSP claimed a Toyota was heading west on I-40 and began to slide due to the weather. It sideswiped a Ford vehicle. The Ford began to spin counterclockwise when it was hit by the CMV.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Flora Garcia, 64, of Farmington. She died at the scene, according to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The Toyota driver and CMV driver were 48-year-old women, and they were not injured, NMSP said.

They don’t think alcohol was involved in the crash, and seatbelts were in use.