ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said one person died at a home that caught fire on Alvarado Dr. near Comanche Dr. on Monday. Crews responded to the home around 4 p.m. where they found the fire inside the home. According to officials, the fire was brought under control within seven minutes of crew’s arrival.

Officials said one civilian died. No details have been released on the death. AFR Fire Investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No firefighters were injured.