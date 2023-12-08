ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in northeast Albuquerque. They said it happened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said a vehicle was on Central Ave. when the pedestrian ran across lanes of traffic near General Arnold St. They said the man made it across two lanes of traffic but was hit trying to cross the third lane. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. According to APD, the driver was unable to see the pedestrian due to the traffic.