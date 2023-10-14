ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were sent to the area of 65th and Milne near Unser.

Police found one person who died on scene, and two others were taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved and have not named a potential suspect.