ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were sent to the area of 65th and Milne near Unser.
Police found one person who died on scene, and two others were taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved and have not named a potential suspect.