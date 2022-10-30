ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred at Coors Boulevard NW and St. Josephs NW.

Officials determined that a white car was heading south on Coors near St Josephs. At the same time, a blue car was making a westbound turn while heading north on Coors. The vehicles collided. The blue car was pushed into a traffic pole during the crash.

The driver of the blue vehicle was declared dead by Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Officials alleged the occupants of the white vehicle fled on foot, but one passenger was taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They believed alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Charges haven’t been filed against the driver yet, and officials are still investigating.