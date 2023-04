ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide. It happened Friday evening.

According to APD, a stabbing was reported in the 4200 block of Spanish Bit Street. Authorities found a man at the scene, so they called for EMS. The man died at the scene, however.

One person was taken into custody, and homicide detectives are conducting an investigation.